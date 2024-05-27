Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD coming to OTT before theatres but there's a twist

Ahead of Kalki 2898 AD release on June 27, an animated series Bujji and Bhairava featuring Prabhas' character Bhairava and his futuristic vehicle Bujji, will start streaming from May 31 on Prime Video. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan also star in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film.

The sci-fi action spectacle Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, is among the most-awaited Indian films since its announcement due to its star cast. The audiences will be able to experience the world of Kalki 2898 AD on OTT before its eventual release in theatres on June 27.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies and the streaming platform Prime Video announced that a two-part animated series titled B&B: Bujji & Bhairava will premiere on May 31. The series will feature Prabhas' character Bhairava and his futuristic vehicle Bujji, which was unveiled at a grand event in Hyderabad last week in the film's first promotional event.

A short teaser of B&B: Bujji & Bhairava was also shared, in which several kids are seen asking Prabhas' character Bhairava to show him the surprise he has been working upon. He then shows a 10-second glimpse of the animated series to the kids. Bujji is voiced by Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her brilliant portrayal of the actress Savitri in Nag Ashwin's last film Mahanati in 2018.

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 700 crore. Inspired by Hindu mythology and set in the post-apocalyptic world, the film's first visuals promise a never-seen-before visual treat to the cinegoers. The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD is expected to be launched in the first week of June.

