IMD weather update: Delhi's heat index soars to 50 degrees, will go as much as..

IMD weather update: Delhi's heat index soars to 50 degrees

The heat index is set to increase today as IMD has predicted it to be close to 54-56 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours. An official said, "The wind direction is expected to change to westerly by May 25 evening. The feel-like temperature may dip on Sunday."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) held out no immediate respite from the searing and scalding heatwave as mercury in Delhi was at a scorching 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday, feeling like 50 degrees Celsius.

'Real feel' also known as 'feels like' or heat index is a measurement of what the temperature is felt like to the human body when the air temperature is combined with the humidity.

IMD has begun to measure the heat index that considers not only the actual temperature but also the humidity to know the impact of the summer day. It helps measure the discomfort level of the people when they are outside.

IMD began to calculate the heat index on April 1. Earlier, it only used to forecast heatwaves based on the maximum temperature.

As per Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, "Easterly winds, which bring moisture to Delhi-NCR, have been prevailing in the city for the past two days. Due to moisture-laden winds, the relative humidity has increased and that's why the feel-like temperature was much higher than the actual temperature."

Delhi usually witnesses high levels of humidity in July with the heat index expected to rise above 50 degrees Celsius. A Met official said, "Though it is too early to predict the feel-like temperature for July, the moisture levels are generally high in that month. The heat index is mostly higher than the actual temperature as it takes relative humidity into account."

IMD will issue the heat index till mid-Aug.

On speaking about the importance of heat index, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju wrote in a reply in Rajya Sabha last July, "At present, the heat index is derived using the heat index equation similar to what is used by the National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, USA. It provides guidance towards additional care to be taken by people to reduce discomfort."

