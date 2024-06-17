Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

Who is Uma Harathi, IAS trainee officer, whose pic with cop father has gone viral?

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

8 banned Hollywood movies in India that you can watch on OTT

This country has three capitals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's to remain in police custody till...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

HomeBusiness

Business

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

Furthermore, on June 17, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will not be open in the morning. Instead, it will reopen in the evening, from 5:00 PM to either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In commemoration of Bakri Id, the Indian stock market will be closed for trade on Monday, June 17. Every segment, including the SLB, equity, and derivatives segments, is included in this closure. On Tuesday, June 18, regular trading will resume.

Furthermore, on June 17, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will not be open in the morning. Instead, it will reopen in the evening, from 5:00 PM to either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

Apart from that, all public and commercial banks in India will be closed in observance of Eid ul-Adha. Consequently, there will be no access to services like cash deposits, withdrawals, check clearing, and other banking operations. Nevertheless, during this vacation, users can still access ATMs, mobile banking, and net banking.

For the year 2024, there are fifteen holidays planned for the Indian market. The subsequent holidays that will also see a halt to commerce are Muharram on July 17, Independence Day on August 15, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2, Diwali on November 1, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NEET-UG 2024 exam row: Bihar Police recovers 6 post-dated cheques 'issued for question paper facilitators'

The Invisible Revolution: AI's Power to Transform Healthcare

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, set to sell for up to..

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement