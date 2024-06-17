Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

Furthermore, on June 17, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) will not be open in the morning. Instead, it will reopen in the evening, from 5:00 PM to either 11:30 PM or 11:55 PM.

In commemoration of Bakri Id, the Indian stock market will be closed for trade on Monday, June 17. Every segment, including the SLB, equity, and derivatives segments, is included in this closure. On Tuesday, June 18, regular trading will resume.

Apart from that, all public and commercial banks in India will be closed in observance of Eid ul-Adha. Consequently, there will be no access to services like cash deposits, withdrawals, check clearing, and other banking operations. Nevertheless, during this vacation, users can still access ATMs, mobile banking, and net banking.

For the year 2024, there are fifteen holidays planned for the Indian market. The subsequent holidays that will also see a halt to commerce are Muharram on July 17, Independence Day on August 15, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2, Diwali on November 1, Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15, and Christmas on December 25.

