Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Mundka factory, 35 fire engines at spot

Eid al-Adha 2024: 6 sweet dishes to enjoy on Bakrid

7 animals that can live months without food

Bollywood actresses who are married to millionaire businessmen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Alia Bhatt's deepfake video goes viral again, netizens say 'AI is getting dangerous'

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

HomeIndia

India

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...

Prohibitory orders are being imposed to maintain peace and harmony during the festive period, they said on Saturday.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 16, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of upcoming festivals Bakrid and Jyeshtha Ganga Dussehra, restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced across Noida and Greater Noida from Sunday to Wednesday, police said.

Prohibitory orders are being imposed to maintain peace and harmony during the festive period, they said on Saturday.

The Ganga Dussehra would be celebrated on Sunday while Bakrid would be observed on Sunday and Monday.

Public prayers, worship, processions and other religious events in public places are entirely prohibited unless special permission is obtained, according to a police order.

"In view of the potential threat to public order posed by anti-social elements, it cannot be ruled out that such individuals may disrupt peace," Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

"Additionally, various examinations and protest programmes are organised from time to time by the government, different commissions, councils, etc. and they are often notified shortly before their scheduled dates," Katheriya said, adding that appropriate measures are essential to ensure their smooth conduct.

In an order, the officer cited protests by various party workers, farmer organisations, among other demonstrators could disrupt peace and said it is necessary to "prevent any mischievous elements from engaging in activities that could create an adverse environment".

Considering the seriousness and urgency of the situation, and the lack of time to provide a hearing to any other party, the order is being issued unilaterally, the officer added, directing enforcement of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 from June 16 to 19.

Key restrictions under the order include checks on large unlawful assemblies of people, unauthorised use of drones in one km radius of government offices, using loudspeakers and sound amplifying devices beyond permissible limits, particularly between 10 pm and 6 am.

Activities that have not been customary at disputed sites are also banned, according to the police order.

The accumulation of bricks, stones, soda bottles, inflammable substances, or explosive materials in open areas or on rooftops is forbidden, it added.

Police have warned that violations of the order or any part of it will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

"This order will remain effective across the entire Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate from June 16 to June 19. Any further orders from the Uttar Pradesh government during this period will automatically modify the relevant points of this prohibition order," Katheriya stated in the order.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former champions Pakistan crash out of T20 World Cup 2024, USA qualify for Super 8

ITR Filing 2023-24: Check eligibility criteria, key documents required to file income tax return online

Income Tax Return: Here's how salaried taxpayers can file it online for FY23-24

'He doesn't know how to...': Shahid Afridi slams Babar Azam for replacing Shaheen Afridi as T20I captain

Ahead of House Of The Dragon 2 release, here's everything you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement