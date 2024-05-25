Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

As voters head to the polls on May 25, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set for tomorrow, May 25. Voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and a Union Territory will cast their votes. The states involved are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). Additionally, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also hold elections.

Key Constituencies and Candidates

New Delhi:

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): Daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, she is contesting against AAP's Somnath Bharti. BJP won all seats in Delhi in the 2019 and 2014 elections.

North-East Delhi:

Manoj Tiwari (BJP) vs. Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): Sitting MP Tiwari faces a challenge from former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. BJP has dropped all but Tiwari among its 2019 MPs in Delhi.

Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh:

Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Competing against Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and BSP's Uday Raj Verma.

Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh:

Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) vs. Dharmendra Yadav (SP): The current MP Yadav Nirahua faces SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh won this seat in 2019, and Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014.

Puri, Odisha:

Sambit Patra (BJP): Up against BJD’s Arup Patnaik and Congress' Jay Narayan Patnaik. Patra recently sparked controversy with remarks linking PM Narendra Modi to Lord Jagannath.

Kurukshetra, Haryana:

Naveen Jindal (BJP): The industrialist and former Congress MP is now with BJP, facing AAP's Sushil Gupta and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Jindal was previously defeated in 2014 by BJP's Raj Kumar Saini.

Karnal, Haryana:

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Former Haryana CM, he contests against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja. BJP won all Haryana seats in 2019, with Sanjay Bhatia taking Karnal.

Gurgaon, Haryana:

Raj Babbar (Congress) vs. Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP): Babbar challenges the sitting MP Singh, who has won the past two elections with significant margins.

Tamluk, West Bengal:

Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): The former Calcutta High Court judge contests against TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Sayan Banerjee. In 2019, TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari won this seat.

The stage is set for a crucial phase in the Lok Sabha elections, with key battles in significant constituencies across multiple states.