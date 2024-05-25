Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, tailor's son who sold newspapers to pay fees, cracked UPSC without coaching to become IAS officer, got AIR…

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic Police issues advisory; check routes to avoid today

This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...

India, US discuss opportunities to strengthen space cooperation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic Police issues advisory; check routes to avoid today

This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...

8 foods to avoid if you have hemophilia

8 ways to lower cholesterol levels 

Indian spices and herbs that prevent cancer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...

This film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on Netflix; clocks in more than 20 million views

Munawar Faruqui admitted to hospital, close friend shares his photo; fans trend 'get well soon Munawar' on Twitter

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies

As voters head to the polls on May 25, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 25, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6: Voting in 58 seats today, check full list of key candidates, constituencies
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is set for tomorrow, May 25. Voters from 58 Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and a Union Territory will cast their votes. The states involved are Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats). Additionally, 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha will also hold elections.

Key Constituencies and Candidates

New Delhi:

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): Daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, she is contesting against AAP's Somnath Bharti. BJP won all seats in Delhi in the 2019 and 2014 elections.
North-East Delhi:

Manoj Tiwari (BJP) vs. Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): Sitting MP Tiwari faces a challenge from former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. BJP has dropped all but Tiwari among its 2019 MPs in Delhi.
Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh:

Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Competing against Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad and BSP's Uday Raj Verma.
Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh:

Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) vs. Dharmendra Yadav (SP): The current MP Yadav Nirahua faces SP’s Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh won this seat in 2019, and Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2014.
Puri, Odisha:

Sambit Patra (BJP): Up against BJD’s Arup Patnaik and Congress' Jay Narayan Patnaik. Patra recently sparked controversy with remarks linking PM Narendra Modi to Lord Jagannath.
Kurukshetra, Haryana:

Naveen Jindal (BJP): The industrialist and former Congress MP is now with BJP, facing AAP's Sushil Gupta and INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala. Jindal was previously defeated in 2014 by BJP's Raj Kumar Saini.
Karnal, Haryana:

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Former Haryana CM, he contests against Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja. BJP won all Haryana seats in 2019, with Sanjay Bhatia taking Karnal.
Gurgaon, Haryana:

Raj Babbar (Congress) vs. Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP): Babbar challenges the sitting MP Singh, who has won the past two elections with significant margins.
Tamluk, West Bengal:

Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): The former Calcutta High Court judge contests against TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya and CPI(M)'s Sayan Banerjee. In 2019, TMC's Dibyendu Adhikari won this seat.
The stage is set for a crucial phase in the Lok Sabha elections, with key battles in significant constituencies across multiple states.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Avneet Kaur's gesture of respect for Cannes red carpet impresses netizens: 'Khud ko true Indian saabit kiya'

This star, Miss India winner, worked with Aishwarya Rai, was blackmailed by married businessman, later found dead in...

Most expensive property in Burj Khalifa district sold at whopping amount, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What is Form 17C and why is EC against disclosing voter turnout data?

Will not accept HC order scrapping OBC status of several classes in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement