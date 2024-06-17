Chandu Champion box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer shows impressive growth, doubles its day 1 haul

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Chandu Champion continues to grow by leaps and bounds at the box office after a slow start

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Chandu Champion has finally picked up pace at the box office. The sports drama, inspired by the life of Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, opened to lukewarm numbers but solid reviews on Friday. However, by Sunday, the film had doubled the day 1 collection to end the opening weekend on a promising note.

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, earned Rs 4.75 crore on day 1, followed by Rs 7 crore on day 2, as per Sacnilk. On Sunday, its third day of release, the sports biopic registered yet another 40-45% jump to earn in excess of Rs 10 crore net across India. This takes the film’s opening weekend to a somewhat promising Rs 22 crore. The film’s growth comes on the back of a very healthy word-of-mouth across India due to positive reviews and good response from early shows.

Now, if the film passes the all-important Monday test and avoids a big drop, it could be smooth sailing for Chandu Champion from here on. As per reports, Chandu Champion is made on a budget of around Rs 120 crore, which means it needs a good first week and some healthy growth on the second weekend to breach that mark in terms of collections. Only then will it be deemed a success at the box office. But for now, the signs are promising.

Chandu Champion tells the story of Murlikant Petkar, a war hero, Army boxer-turned-para athlete, who won India’s first individual Olympic gold at the 1972 Paralympics in swimming. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Sonali Kulkarni, Rajpal Yadav, Aniruddh Dave, Bhagyashri Borse, Yashpal Sharma, and Shreyas Talpade in a special appearance.

