Meet IIT graduate, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

IIT graduate was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay, however he didn't get any.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal made it to the news after he was hired at a massive salary package of Rs 100 crore. With IIT-JEE AIR 77, Parag Agarwal was trending on all social media platforms after he was appointed Twitter CEO. When the IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians’ salary package was more than Rs 100 crore. However, with a year of getting the massive Rs 100 crore salary package, IIT graduate Parag Agarwal was fired by the new owner of Twitter. Soon after Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a massive Rs 44 billion dollar deal, he fired Parag Agarwal the position of Twitter CEO. He even renamed the platform as X.

The IIT graduate was reportedly entitled to get around Rs 400 crore as severance pay, however he didn't get any. That's why Parag Agarwal along with other fired executives of Twitter have now sued platform’s owner Elon Musk for allegedly stiffing them for more than Rs 1000 crore in severance payments.

Now venturing intoAI segment, Parag Agarwal has reportedly secured big funding of Rs 249 crore. IIT graduate Parag Agarwal was born in a well-educated family of Ajmer. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics professor. Agrawal completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 2005 after securing 77 all India rank (AIR). Later he went to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

After his graduation, IIT graduate Parag Agarwal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. He joined Twitter in 2011 and after working for the company for around 6 years, he was appointed as chief technology officer following the departure of Adam Messinger.