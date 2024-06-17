Who is Uma Harathi, IAS trainee officer, whose pic with cop father has gone viral?

On the eve of Father's Day, her father, an SP rank officer, saluted his daughter N Uma Harathi, an IAS trainee officer.

UPSC civil services exam (CSE) is undoubtedly one of the toughest exams in India. People who crack this prestigious exam, become IAS, IPS, and IFS and join other posts. They earn a lot of respect and make their family proud. One such moment was witnessed on Saturday when a female IAS trainee officer met his cop father in Telangana during an official training. Her name is N Uma Harathi, who cracked the UPSC CSE 2022 exam with All India Rank (AIR) 3.

On the eve of Father's Day, N Venkateswarlu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officer and Deputy Director of Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), saluted his daughter N Uma Harathi, an IAS trainee officer. IAS trainee officers along with N Uma Harathi visited TSPA for a seminar.

Her visit to the state police academy was part of the training. In the viral photo, IAS Uma's father is seen saluting his daughter and presenting her with a bouquet. Pictures from the moment have gone viral on social media. Check the pictures here:

A Memorable Salute



N Venkateshwarulu, Deputy Director of Telangana Police Academy welcomed his daughter N Uma Harathi (Probationary IAS Officer) at the academy. @DCsofIndia @IASassociation pic.twitter.com/mPQ5Z77q5D — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) June 15, 2024

Who is IAS N Uma Harathi?

IAS Uma Harathi is a 2022 batch officer. She is currently a part of the Probationary IAS officers training batch at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRD). IAS Uma is an IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC civil service on the fifth attempt. She began preparing for the UPSC exam soon after her graduation. She hails from Nalgonda district of Telangana.

Her father encouraged her to get into civil service. She once said, "He (father) kept telling me what a great platform it is - both as a career and a platform where I can do something meaningful."

READ | Meet woman who built Rs 5480 crore company, sold it after 5 years to become...