Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

‘Presented India's perspective on world stage’: PM Modi shares glimpses of highlights from G7 Summit in Italy

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

Student fails Physics, Chemistry in class 12th, tops NEET 2024 exam; candidate’s scorecard goes viral

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Who was Ashwatthama? Why was he cursed by Lord Krishna?

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

This place in India has no snakes, here's why

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Who was Pushtimarg sect's Jadunathji Brijratanji? Accused of sexual misconduct, Case inspired controversial film Maharaj

YRF, Netflix denied urgent hearing after they challenge stay order on Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat’s Maharaj

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

Bristi Samaddar says the life of a content creator is not easy in India.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India
Bristi Samaddar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In today's hyper-connected world, social media influencers wield significant power, shaping opinions, setting trends, and engaging with vast audiences daily. The allure of influencer culture, with its promise of fame and fortune, captivates many. However, the glamorous facade often masks the arduous journey creators undertake. Being an influencer is far from a simple task; it requires dedication, resilience, and a thick skin to navigate the highs and lows of digital fame.

    Bristi Samaddar, a prominent Bengali actress and social media influencer, offers a unique perspective on this phenomenon. Known for her performances in popular songs and web series, Bristi has successfully built a substantial online presence. Her charisma and authenticity have won her a loyal following. Despite her success, Bristi is candid about the myriad challenges influencers face. The constant pressure to produce engaging content and remain relevant in a competitive landscape can be taxing.

    The life of a social media creator is a double-edged sword. On one side, it offers unparalleled opportunities for creative expression and financial gain. Influencers can connect with a global audience, share their passions, and build personal brands. However, this comes with the relentless demand for new, captivating content. The pressure to maintain visibility and the fear of becoming obsolete are constant companions. Many creators struggle with burnout, anxiety, and the need for validation in the form of likes and followers.

    In a heartfelt discussion, Bristi Samaddar highlighted these struggles, stating, "Life is not easy for creators." She emphasized the importance of perseverance and staying grounded despite the digital world's chaos. Bristi's insights reveal the often-overlooked challenges influencers face, from dealing with negative comments to managing the expectations of their audience. Her experience underscores the resilience required to thrive in this space.

    While social media offers numerous benefits, it also presents significant drawbacks. The obsession with online approval can lead to unhealthy comparisons and self-esteem issues. Cyberbullying and trolling are rampant, with anonymous users often targeting creators with harsh criticism. This toxic environment can have severe repercussions on an influencer's mental health, leading to stress and depression. It is essential to foster a more supportive and empathetic online community.

    In summary, the world of social media influencers is complex and demanding. Bristi Samaddar's candid reflections provide valuable insights into the reality behind the screen. Her experience serves as a reminder that, despite the outward glamour, influencers face genuine challenges. Recognizing these struggles is crucial in understanding the true nature of digital fame and promoting a healthier, more inclusive online culture.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet man who earns Rs 10.90 crore amount daily without doing anything, was once world's richest person, he is now...

    Bristi Samaddar: Being social media creator not easy in India

    'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

    NEET 2024 re-exam notification released, exam to be conducted on...

    Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement