Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

Who is Uma Harathi, IAS trainee officer, whose pic with cop father has gone viral?

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

8 banned Hollywood movies in India that you can watch on OTT

This country has three capitals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's to remain in police custody till...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

HomeIndia

India

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the issue and urged him to accept that "corruption is prevalent" in the country.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:38 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Commenting on the alleged irregularities in the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to medical colleges, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" on the issue and urged him to accept that "corruption is prevalent" in the country.

The result of the NEET-UG 2024, declared on June 4, caused an uproar amid several issues- 1,500 students received grace marks, a high number of perfect scores, and allegations of a leaked question paper. Several petitions were filed in the Supreme Court and high courts by students seeking a re-test alleging irregularities and discrepancies. The SC has allowed retest of over 1,500 students who got grace marks.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday from California, Sibal said, "First of all, the Prime Minister should come in front of the people in Parliament and say that yes, we made a mistake, Corruption has been going on in the country for a long time and it is prevalent in every department. Until the government does not accept this matter, there will be no solution to this."

"I remember that the Prime Minister had said that corruption in our ministries has been eradicated. So it seems that this (NEET) is not a case of corruption, this is a matter of goods and services," Sibal quipped.

He further took a dig at the Prime Minister's "silence" over the NEET row and other issues like Manipur violence.

"I will remind the Prime Minister of what you said; if you see corruption taking place, then you must comment on it in some way or another. You always remain silent. Whether it is about Manipur, he remains silent or whether it is about terrorism, he remains silent. Terrorism will end, cash transactions will end, and corruption will also end. We are watching all this," he added.

Sibal, who is a former HRD minister, said that the matter of NEET does not come under the purview of the HRD ministry but is a matter of the Health Ministry.

"The Health Minister has not commented on this till date. The HRD minister, whatever he says, does not come to work. In a profession where we are going to make a student a doctor, if that student becomes a doctor by paying money then how will he practice medicine? What kind of doctor will he be?" he asked.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5.

The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), paves the way for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

On June 13, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who got "grace marks" in the NEET-UG exam will be cancelled and the candidates will have a chance to reappear for the exam on June 23 and the results will be declared before June 30.

It further said that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded "grace marks" to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG. The Supreme Court will hear the petitions on July 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NEET-UG 2024 exam row: Bihar Police recovers 6 post-dated cheques 'issued for question paper facilitators'

The Invisible Revolution: AI's Power to Transform Healthcare

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, set to sell for up to..

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement