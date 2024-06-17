Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian government issues ‘high risk’ warning for these Google users in India, hackers can cause…

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

Who is Uma Harathi, IAS trainee officer, whose pic with cop father has gone viral?

Eid ul-Adha 2024: Are banks, stock market closed today? know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

8 banned Hollywood movies in India that you can watch on OTT

This country has three capitals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's to remain in police custody till...

Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, his sister welcomes actress in family, shares their photo with heart

HomeWorld

World

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be in New Delhi on Monday for the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 06:25 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in India today for iCET initiative
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In the first trip to India by a senior American official after the Modi government came to power for the third term, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will be in New Delhi on Monday for the second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

Sullivan was scheduled to visit India earlier in February but due to other pressing commitments in the US, the annual review meeting was rescheduled for June 17-18.
People familiar with the developments told ANI that Sullivan, along with Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, and other top officials, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

US National Security Adviser Sullivan is also scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval. This meeting will be followed by a joint statement between the two nations underscoring the progress made and the importance of the iCET mechanism for the two countries.

The two are also expected to discuss the situation in West Asia during their bilateral talks.
Meanwhile, on Sunday at Burgenstock, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Ukraine peace summit hosted by Switzerland, Sulivan also informed that he would be travelling directly from Switzerland to India for the second meeting of the iCET initiative.

Earlier, on June 6, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Sullivan's upcoming visit to New Delhi during the call made by President Biden to congratulate PM Modi on his electoral win in the Lok Sabha polls.

"President Joe Biden, spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general election," the White House statement said.

Both leaders stressed their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.

"The two leaders emphasised their commitment to deepening the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

"The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership," it read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NEET-UG 2024 exam row: Bihar Police recovers 6 post-dated cheques 'issued for question paper facilitators'

The Invisible Revolution: AI's Power to Transform Healthcare

'Why don't you...': Rupali Ganguly slams troll who accused her of paid PR against Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna's wife

Stolen Titian Renaissance painting found at London bus stop, set to sell for up to..

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement