Mark Walter, Lulla Brothers Under Spotlight Over Embezzlement Allegations: Report

The allegations involve multi-million dollar investments and claims of financial misconduct.

American businessman and Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter is facing allegations of embezzlement in connection with his investment in India, according to a report by business daily Bloomberg. The allegations, detailed in a recent Bloomberg report, involve multi-million dollar investments and claims of financial misconduct.

Allegations of Misuse of Funds

According to Bloomberg, between 2011 and May 2024, Infrastructure India Plc (IIP) received $320 million from companies linked to Walter and Guggenheim Partners. The funds were intended to develop a logistics network across India's railways, transporting goods like steel girders and iPhones. However, the report claims the money was misused on unprofitable land deals, high management fees, and questionable transactions involving entities controlled by directors of IIP’s largest subsidiary.

Investigation and Whistleblower Complaint

The company is now reportedly near collapse, with local police investigating a whistleblower complaint. The complaint alleges that Rahul Lulla, a former partner in the venture, fraudulently siphoned off millions of dollars. Lulla, however, has denied all these allegations, attributing the whistleblower's claims to a disgruntled ex-employee.

Walter's Defence

Mark Walter's lawyer, Dan Webb, a former US attorney for Chicago, stated that neither Walter nor Guggenheim Partners has any control over IIP’s operations. “Neither Guggenheim Partners nor any of its executives, affiliates or related parties manages, controls or influences IIP’s board or IIP’s business activities in any way,” Webb told Bloomberg.