Pune Porsche Accident: 2 Doctors Arrested For Changing Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

Pune Porsche Accident: Dr Ajay Tawade and Dr Hari Harnor of Sasoon Hospital have been arrested by the Pune Crime Branch, which is investigating the case that has sparked nationwide outrage. Dr Tawade is head of the forensic lab at the state-run hospital in Pune. The phones of both doctors have been seized.