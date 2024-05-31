Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA Join DNA Editors as we delve into the dynamics of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, pondering whether the BJP can surpass its impressive tally of 303 seats from 2019. We analyze the political landscape, including the strategies of BJP, Congress, and other parties within the NDA and India Bloc. Stay tuned for insights, predictions, and expert commentary on one of India's most anticipated electoral battles.