Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3091310
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA Join DNA Editors as we delve into the dynamics of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024, pondering whether the BJP can surpass its impressive tally of 303 seats from 2019. We analyze the political landscape, including the strategies of BJP, Congress, and other parties within the NDA and India Bloc. Stay tuned for insights, predictions, and expert commentary on one of India's most anticipated electoral battles.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'
Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 21 passengers killed, 40 injured after bus falls into gorge
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews