Iran Kills Four Pakistanis Days After Death Of President Raisi In Helicopter Crash

4 Pakistanis killed by Iranian forces in Baluchistan says Pakistan. The attack took place on the night of May 28 near the Pakistan-Iran border, in Washuk District. Four Pakistanis were killed and two were injured in the attack. The attack comes amid the backdrop of Iran's President Raisi's death in a helicopter crash. The reason behind the attack is still not clear. Notably, Iran and Pakistan's relationship has historically been in the doldrums but January's missile strikes were the most serious escalation in years.