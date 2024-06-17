Twitter
IMD has alerted that intense heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Srishty Choudhury

Jun 17, 2024, 10:11 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather: Heatwave conditions continue in north India, likely to become less intense from...
Heatwave continues to wreak havoc across North India, including Delhi-NCR as people are reeling under intense heat and blistering sunlight. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Delhi soared to 44.9 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh, the heatwave is at its peak, with temperatures exceeding 46 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert and advised people to stay indoors and stay hydrated.

IMD has alerted that intense heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Bihar is also facing severe heat, with the IMD issuing a red alert for nine districts and a yellow alert for three districts.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is expected to arrive in parts of the country next week, including Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Currently, low-level hot winds from the northwest are affecting the weather over the Bay of Bengal, impacting the monsoon. Meanwhile, central and northern India are experiencing extreme heat. This year's monsoon rainfall in the country is 4% below average, with the northwestern regions experiencing a deficit of up to 53%.

