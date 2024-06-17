Two trucks meet with accident in Haryana's Jhajjar, catch fire, watch video here

Viral
No one has lost their life in the accident, said police.
Two trucks met with an accident and caught fire in Haryana's Jhajjar. According to police, two dumpers collided and a fire broke out. "Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire. No one has lost their life in the accident," Amit Kumar, SHO Beri, Jhajjar said. More details are awaited.
WATCH Two trucks met with an accident and caught fire in Haryana's Jhajjar— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AcLnuBTtre