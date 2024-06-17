Twitter
India

India

West Bengal: Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express, 5 dead, several injured

The train accident happened in West Bengal as a Goods train collided with Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express on Monday

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

West Bengal: Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express, 5 dead, several injured
Image source: ANI
Several people were injured a train accident in West Bengal as a Goods train collided with Kolkata-bound Kanchanjunga Express on Monday. Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police, said, "Five passengers have died, 20-25 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," reported ANI.

Soon after the incident, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated."

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote on X, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

