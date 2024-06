Rahul Gandhi keeps Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka to contest from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi had won both from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies.

Newly-elected MP Rahul Gandhi has decided to retain the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from two constituencies -- Wayanad and Rae Bareli. He had won both seats and he had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4. His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will now contest from Wayanad.

The decision came after Congress' top leadership held discussions at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi.

