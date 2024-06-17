West Bengal train collision: What led to Kanchanjunga Express accident that claimed 15 lives?

At least 15 people died and 60 others were injured after three rear coaches of the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed on Monday morning as a goods train collided with it in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials said. Railway Board CEO Jaya Varma Sinha said that the initial findings point towards human error being the probable root cause of the mishap.

"Prima facie suggests human error as the cause. The first indications suggest that this is a case of signal disregard. Kavach needs to proliferate, as planned for West Bengal," said Sinha.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations officer of Northeast Frontier said that the Kanchanjunga Express which operates between Silchar in Assam and Sealdah in Kolkata was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah when it collided from behind with a goods train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief over the tragic event. “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well,” he posted on X.

Moreover, he also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also left for Darjeeling to visit the spot. “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site,” he posted on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee also expressed grief regarding the shocking accident. She also said that ambulances, disaster teams, and doctors have rushed to the site for rescue.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,” she wrote on X.

Visuals of the accident surfaced online showing one of the train coaches hanging mid-air.

Meanwhile, national Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and Divisional Railways officials have arrived at the site and Railway officials stated that the situation is being reviewed.

The Ministry of Railways has set up helpline numbers for assistance and information regarding the derailment of Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal.

At the moment, a total of 19 trains have been cancelled on the New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra and Aluabari Road routes in view of the train accident.

