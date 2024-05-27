Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BharatPe vs PhonePe: Dispute over ‘Pe’ suffix settled, companies withdraw…

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding celebration on cruise, itinerary REVEALED

Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra join hands to back Rs 16610000000 investment, billionaires to offer…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BharatPe vs PhonePe: Dispute over ‘Pe’ suffix settled, companies withdraw…

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result DECLARED, direct link here

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

5 tips to prevent asthma attacks 

7 most notorious serial killers

5 habits of successful people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

Abhijeet received an offer of Rs 1.2 crore from the e-commerce giant Amazon.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 27, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While record-breaking salary packages above Rs 1 crore are typically linked to students from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, Abhijeet Dwivedi from IIIT Lucknow made headlines by securing the highest-paying job offer in the institute’s history in 2022.

Abhijeet received an offer of Rs 1.2 crore from the e-commerce giant Amazon. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a software engineer in Dublin, Ireland. Before landing his dream job, Abhijeet gained experience as an intern software engineer at companies like Upstox and Trifacta.

During his final year of BTech in Information Technology at IIIT, Abhijeet received the offer from Amazon. Reflecting on his success, Abhijeet shared insights into his preparation strategy and key factors that contributed to his hiring. He emphasised that his success was due not only to his technical expertise but also to his soft skills.

While preparing for placement rounds, Abhijeet focused on enhancing his soft skills, such as communication and body language, which he believes are as critical as technical knowledge in his field. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of building connections with senior peers to stay informed about upcoming opportunities and to receive valuable advice for acing job interviews.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Anasuya Sengupta says 'I just want to go back to family and rest' as she returns after historic Cannes win

ICJ orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive in Gaza; PM Netanyahu rejects genocide claims as ‘false, outrageous’

Cyclone Remal expected to make landfall in West Bengal tonight, several flights, trains cancelled, check latest update

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says Sharmin Segal was correct choice for Alamzeb in Heeramandi: ‘Needed somebody with...'

Who is Payal Kapadia? Indian filmmaker who won Grand Prix at Cannes, once faced disciplinary action, FIR at FTII, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement