Meet man who was hired for record-breaking pay package, not from IIT or IIM, his salary is…

While record-breaking salary packages above Rs 1 crore are typically linked to students from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, Abhijeet Dwivedi from IIIT Lucknow made headlines by securing the highest-paying job offer in the institute’s history in 2022.

Abhijeet received an offer of Rs 1.2 crore from the e-commerce giant Amazon. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a software engineer in Dublin, Ireland. Before landing his dream job, Abhijeet gained experience as an intern software engineer at companies like Upstox and Trifacta.

During his final year of BTech in Information Technology at IIIT, Abhijeet received the offer from Amazon. Reflecting on his success, Abhijeet shared insights into his preparation strategy and key factors that contributed to his hiring. He emphasised that his success was due not only to his technical expertise but also to his soft skills.

While preparing for placement rounds, Abhijeet focused on enhancing his soft skills, such as communication and body language, which he believes are as critical as technical knowledge in his field. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of building connections with senior peers to stay informed about upcoming opportunities and to receive valuable advice for acing job interviews.