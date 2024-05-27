Noida news: IRS officer arrested for allegedly killing woman whom he met on dating app

OP Gautam went so far as to accuse Saurabh of killing his daughter in his complaint to the Sector-39 police

Saurabh Meena, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was detained in relation to the suicide of a woman whose body was found in his posh Noida flat hanging from a noose. Residents of the upscale Lotus Boulevard apartment block in Sector 100 of Noida were taken aback on Saturday afternoon when police officers raced to Tower 8 of the complex. When they got to Saurabh's flat, they discovered that in one of the rooms, Shilpa Gautam's body—a human resources representative at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)—was hanging from a cloth rope.

According to Ms. Gautam's family, Shilpa and Saurabh have been dating for the previous three years. According to reports, they connected via a dating app, and their romance quickly took off. OP Gautam, Shilpa's father, has accused Saurabh of lying and abusing his physical power. According to Gautam, the IRS officer had promised to marry Shilpa but had broken his word, which resulted in arguments and alleged physical attacks. In response, Saurabh said that while he did meet Shilpa via a dating app, it was only three months ago—not three years ago as Shilpa's family had claimed.

OP Gautam went so far as to accuse Saurabh of killing his daughter in his complaint to the Sector-39 police. He said Saurabh had mistreated Shilpa on several occasions after luring her in with false promises of marriage. After filing a report, the police detained Saurabh. As per the statement made by Manish Kumar Mishra, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Noida, Saurabh was brought before a court by the police and subsequently placed under judicial custody. Mr. Mishra said, "All aspects of the case are being investigated meticulously."

To find out the precise cause of death, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report. In the interim, they are also closely examining the two people's cell phones and reviewing CCTV footage from the community to piece together the series of events that culminated in Shilpa's demise.