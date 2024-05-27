Twitter
Mukesh Ambani hosting massive birthday party on cruise for Akash Ambani’s daughter, to be followed by Cannes...

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda Ambani will turn one on May 31, which is the third day of Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities that begin on May 29.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 27, 2024, 01:25 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is hosting a massive birthday party on a cruise ship to mark the first birthday of Akash Ambani’s daughter Veda Ambani. The birthday party will take place amid the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Although the Ambani family has not officially revealed any specific plans for Veda Ambani’s birthday, an itinerary of the event is now going viral, giving some detail about the party. As per the itinerary of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event, Veda Ambani’s birthday party is called ‘V Turns One Under The Sun’ and the dress code for the event in Playful.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s daughter Veda Ambani will turn one on May 31, which is the third day of the pre-wedding festivities that begin on May 29. Celebrities from around the globe including MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others have already left for Italy to board the cruise ship.

Veda Ambani’s birthday party will take place on board from 10am to 2pm. The party will be followed by a Cannes event called Le Masquerade. The second pre-wedding invitation card has written on it in bold letters, "La Vite E Un Viaggio" which means life is a journey. The invitation card then reads, "These days when friends come together, will be the adventure of a lifetime." It further claims that the second pre-wedding event is to be held in Italy and France.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
