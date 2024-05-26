Delhi-NCR Heatwave: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted for most of Rajasthan and areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted for most of Rajasthan and areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is anticipated that the heatwave will also impact Gujarat, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there are no signs of relief from the heat in Delhi. Rather, the sun's heat will increase even more today, Sunday, causing the maximum temperature to reach 48 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the heatwave. According to the Meteorological Department's report, a heat wave is expected in many areas, but the weather will be clear. However, there is a risk of a dust storm in the afternoon. During this time, wind speeds can reach 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

Speaking of heat, many areas of the country are experiencing extremely hot winds. Phalodi, Rajasthan, has recorded a temperature of 50 degrees Celsius. However, normal rainfall continues in the southern states of India. The Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy rain warning for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka until May 28. In addition, a heatwave warning has been issued for Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu divisions. It has also been reported that Delhi will experience a severe heatwave until May 28.