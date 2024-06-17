Twitter
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti gets release date; here's when and where you can watch it

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's first film as director - Sharmajee Ki Beti - is releasing on OTT

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti gets release date; here's when and where you can watch it
A poster of Sharmajee Ki Beti
After it was premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last year, the buzz had been high for Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti. The slice-of-life dramedy is led by an all-women cast and was praised by those who watched it at the premiere. Now, months later, the film is finally getting its worldwide release.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video announced that Sharmajee Ki Beti will premiere on the platform from June 28. The announcement was made with a poster of the film, featuring its three leads – Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. The film also stars Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. As per an official release from the streamer, the film takes viewers on a rollercoaster of aspirations, dreams and coming-of-age moments.

Described as a light-hearted and heartwarming movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti explores relevant themes of women’s empowerment and the challenges faced by them. Through the multi-generational lens of three middle-class women and two teenage girls– all sharing the common surname ‘Sharma’, the film delves into their unique experiences and struggles.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment shared, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video to present our labour of love - Sharmajee Ki Beti, to a worldwide audience. This film, through Tahira’s directorial lens, transcends mere comedy or drama. It is a reflection of the experiences of middle-class women and urban lives, beautifully capturing the emotional depth and resilience of women as they navigate personal and societal challenges.”

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, added, “Sharmajee Ki beti is a heartwarming and relatable film directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana that follows the intertwined journeys of three adult women brilliantly played by Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
