Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Monetize Magnet Review – Is Efficient Affiliate Marketing Even a Reality?

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

Evaluating HighStreetPharma's Trustworthiness in 2024: Comprehensive Reviews and Insights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, began business with Rs 50000, net worth is now Rs 18330 crore, his business is

Monetize Magnet Review – Is Efficient Affiliate Marketing Even a Reality?

7 amazing health benefits of kiwi

5 films, including four blockbusters, Rajesh Khanna lost to other stars

Foods that shouldn't be eaten with tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet India's highest-paid singer, charges Rs 3 crore a song, is a part-timer; not Arijit, Diljit, Shreya, Sunidhi, Sonu

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti gets release date; here's when and where you can watch it

HomeTechnology

Technology

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…

Chandrasekhar, former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, responded: “Garbage in, Garbage out is an old adage in programming especially if you are depending on scraping the internet”.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 01:17 PM IST

‘Spewing nonsense…’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT for…
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Most artificial intelligence (AI) models are being trained on datasets which are poorly designed which has undermined the quality of the end products, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday.

In a post on social media platform X, the former minister said large language models’ (LLMs) “bullshit content” comes from most models being trained on content/datasets that are, “to politely use the phrase, not quality assured”.

“That is why you have the embarrassing sight of billion-dollar Gemini/ChatGPT on many occasions spewing nonsense,” said Chandrasekhar.

He was reacting to Ethan Mollick, Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in the US, who posted that the idea that “LLMs bullshit – produce content without regard to truth – is not new”.

“But I don’t think it is that helpful a framework, since, in the end, LLMs may be more accurate than humans in many tasks,” said the professor.

Chandrasekhar, former Minister of State for Electronics and IT, responded: “Garbage in, Garbage out is an old adage in programming especially if you are depending on scraping the internet”.

An X user posted that AI machines needed to be fed information and not intelligent to deconstruct or articulate like a human.

“End of the day, the human mind still decides what the machine has to say,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

Watch viral video: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni posts video with PM Modi with 'Melodi' reference

Meet man, who once worked as stone breaker, sold tendu leaves, then cracked PSC exam to become...

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore company with mere investment of Rs…

Anushka Sharma wishes Happy Father's Day to Virat Kohli on Vamika, Akaay's behalf: 'How can one person be...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement