Gautam Adani announces massive project in neighbouring country, to make green hydro plant in…

Gautam Adani met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay in Thimphu.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Sunday announced the signing of an agreement with Bhutan for a 570 MW green hydro plant, along with collaborating on transformative infrastructure initiatives in the neighbouring country.

“Absolutely fascinating meeting with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon. Prime Minister of Bhutan. Signed an MoU with Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) for a 570 MW green hydro plant in Chukha province,” he posted on X.

“Admirable to see @PMBhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the kingdom,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

The Adani Group is looking forward to working closely on hydro and other infra projects in Bhutan. Gautam Adani further said that he was honoured to meet the King and was inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the “ambitious eco-friendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centres and data facilities”.

“Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives, as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation,” he said. In November last year, Gautam Adani met the King and said he was excited to explore opportunities for the Adani Group to contribute to green infrastructure development for “one of our happy and warm neighbours”.



