Meet mehendi artist whose clients include Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she charges Rs...

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

Gautam Adani announces massive project in neighbouring country, to make green hydro plant in…

First Indian to compose music in Hollywood quit engineering, called Voice of God by Lata; it's not AR Rahman, RD Burman

Chandu Champion box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer shows impressive growth, doubles its day 1 haul

In the video, unique mehendi in pink, white, golden, and silver were seen.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 17, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant's wedding is going to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in BKC. Ahead of the wedding, the Ambani family hosted two grand pre-wedding events, which were attended by celebrities and noted personalities from across the world. 

The first pre-wedding bash was held at Jamnagar in Gujarat in March and the next at a cruise in Italy. The events set new standards in Bollywood's social circles, thanks to its opulence.

Another highlight of the festivities in Jamnagar was the presence of celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda at the pre-wedding bash. Veena Nagda not only adorned mehendi on the hands of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant but also introduced unique mehendi colours to the guests. 

Veena had taken to her Instagram handle and posted a video from the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika at Jamnagar. In the video, unique mehendi in pink, white, golden, and silver were seen.

Veena Nadga is one of the most sought-after mehendi artists in Bollywood and her clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Natasha Dalal, among others. 

In a 2021 interview with Jagran TV, Veena Nagda shared, "My regular rates for brides range from Rs 3,000 to 7,000, covering both hands and feet. For guests, the charges are Rs 50 to 75 per hand." She added, "I don’t set fees for celebrity weddings. They pay me what they wish, and it's always more than expected."

Veena was born into a middle-class family and completed her secondary education. However, she was not permitted to pursue higher studies. During this time, she began doing embroidery on sarees and practicing mehndi application. Her significant breakthrough came when she applied mehndi at the wedding of veteran actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter, Farah Khan Ali. Since then, Veena Nagda has become the preferred mehndi artist for major Bollywood weddings, including those of Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Veena Nagda has also applied mehndi for actors in various films, such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," "Kal Ho Naa Ho," "Hum Tum," "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani," and more recently, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Dream Girl 2."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
