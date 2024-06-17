Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

A man has been arrested from Rajasthan for sending a death threat to Salman Khan

Salman Khan has received yet another death threat – the third in 2024 alone. The actor, who has been targeted by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar over the last two years, got another threat recently via social media. As per a report, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused from Rajasthan.

The Times of India reported that the Mumbai crime branch arrested 25 year-old Banwarilal Laturlal Gurjar from Rajasthan’s Bundi and brought him to Mumbai on Sunday. He was produced before a local court and sent to police custody till June 18. Gurjar had allegedly uploaded a video on social media threatening Salman Khan.

As per the report, the south cyber police registered an FIR on June 12 after Gurjar allegedly uploaded the video on his YouTube channel. In the video, Gurjar named gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara, both of whom are associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, and said, "Goldy, Rohit, Nitin and Vivek and many more brothers are with us... Despite being told to apologise for the blackbuck killing, he hasn't..."

The video was shot on a highway and the channel’s name was not Gurjar’s own but police traced the video to an IP address, from where they tracked down Gurjar’s mobile number.

In April, men belonging to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol’s gang opened fire at Salman’s Mumbai house. The perpetrators were tracked down and arrested. In May, the Mumbai Police uncovered another plot against the actor’s life after it was revealed that shooters had canvassed his Alibaug farmhouse to accost and attack him there.

The enmity between Salman and the Bishnois is over a 25-year-old blackbuck poaching case against the actor. Blackbucks are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The gangsters have demanded that Salman reach Rajasthan and apologise for his alleged misdemeanour.

