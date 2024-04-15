Salman Khan shares first post after firing incident at his house, says 'ready for...'

Check out Salman Khan's first post after two unidentified men opened firing outside his home in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment on Sunday.

The Hindi film industry saw a shocking incident on Sunday when two men fired outside Salman Khan's house in Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra on early morning on April 14. According to the police officials, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

A day after the firing incident at his house, Salman Khan shared his first post on Instagram promoting his fitness equipment brand Being Strong and announcing that the brand will now be available at the Diamondz Danube properties in Dubai. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor said that he uses the Being Strong equipment daily in his workout routine, adding that several of his friends, fans, and gyms have purchased the same equiment from him.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "So happy to share that my fitness equipment brand Being Strong will now be available at Diamondz by @danubeproperties in Dubai! So get ready for the ultimate fitness journey with Being Strong Equipment now at Diamondz by Danube." He also tagged Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube group, in his post.

Several Salman Khan fans thronged the comments section and sent their wishes to the actor. One of them wrote, "May allah Protect you from all the Evil eyes", while another added, "Praying for you and your family's safety". "Being strong like Being Salman", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the superstar was last seen in the 2023 action-thriller Tiger 3, the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Khan will be seen next in AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar, which is slated to release on Eid next year.

