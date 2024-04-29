Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Meet man, gets more than Rs 300 crore salary, accused of killing Google Search, he left Yahoo to…

Viral Video: 4 girls get into ugly fight on road, fly punches, pull hair; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

You won't be able to board these trains from New Delhi Railway station, here's why

Meet IAS officer who is IIM grad, left bank job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR...

8 snacks that won't increase your cholesterol levels

Bollywood actors who are not eligible to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Which god is worshipped in Thailand?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

Justin Bieber breaks down in tears amid rumours of split with wife Hailey in new pictures; concerned fans react

This film on AI had 'bizarre' orgasm scene, angry hero walked out, heroine got panic attacks, film grossed Rs 320 crore

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

Mukesh Ambani reportedly hosted another pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani in UK’s Stoke’s Park estate.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 09:57 AM IST

article-main
Mukesh Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of more than Rs 960367 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1986000 crore. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Mukesh Ambani lives in one of the most expensive homes in the world, Antilia, which is worth more than Rs 15000 crore. Recently he organised a 3-day bash for his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in India’s Jamnagar. A few weeks after hosting a few of the richest people in the world along with movie stars and celebrities in a Rs 1200 crore event, Mukesh Ambani reportedly hosted another pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani in UK’s Stoke’s Park estate.

If reports are to be believed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 and as the day of wedding nears, the Ambani family hosted another party in the UK. Popular Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were present at the party. Ambani fan pages also suggest that Mukesh Ambani also invited popular Pakistani artists Imran Khan and Atif Aslam to perform at the occasion.

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sahil Khan to be arrested: Know why High Court rejects actor's plea in Mahadev betting app case

Viral video captures mama tiger and cubs' playful time in Ranthambore, watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to host Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration in..

Meet woman whose father aspired for her to become IAS, cracked UPSC, studied for 11 hours a day, her AIR was…

Delhi: Fire breaks out at residential building in Rohini area, firefighter among 3 injured

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement