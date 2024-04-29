Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man with over Rs 9603670000000 net worth, invites Pakistanis for…

Mukesh Ambani reportedly hosted another pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani in UK’s Stoke’s Park estate.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and in Asia with a massive net worth of more than Rs 960367 crore. He is the chairperson of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1986000 crore. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Mukesh Ambani lives in one of the most expensive homes in the world, Antilia, which is worth more than Rs 15000 crore. Recently he organised a 3-day bash for his son Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in India’s Jamnagar. A few weeks after hosting a few of the richest people in the world along with movie stars and celebrities in a Rs 1200 crore event, Mukesh Ambani reportedly hosted another pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani in UK’s Stoke’s Park estate.

If reports are to be believed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12 and as the day of wedding nears, the Ambani family hosted another party in the UK. Popular Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were present at the party. Ambani fan pages also suggest that Mukesh Ambani also invited popular Pakistani artists Imran Khan and Atif Aslam to perform at the occasion.

Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.