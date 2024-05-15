Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Madhavi Raje, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who passed away in Delhi?

Woman kisses massive king cobra on head in viral video, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, Saudi royal family is his...

These mistakes can get your car insurance claim rejected

Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Madhavi Raje, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who passed away in Delhi?

Woman kisses massive king cobra on head in viral video, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, Saudi royal family is his...

5 foods you should avoid for a healthy brain

Celebs confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Habits to get acne free skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Kartik Aaryan dropped his look from Chandu Champion, and netizens can't keep calm over his ripped physique.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 15, 2024, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kartik Aaryan has crashed the internet by dropping a new poster of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, Kartik revealed his look with the new poster of Chandu Champion, and his fans can't keep calm over his 'unreal transformation.' In the new poster, a ripped, muscular Kartik is seen running shirtless on the ground, and his character is described as "The man who refused to surrender." 

Kartik shared the poster with a caption and called Chandu Champion the 'most challenging and special film' of his career. He wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career #ChanduChampion." 

As we mentioned earlier, Kartik brought down the internet, as his look went viral. Several fans and netizens lauded Kartik's dedication to the film. A fan wrote, "Yeh huyi champion wali baat." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait for it anymore." One of the fans wrote, "Unbelievable transformation." A netizen wrote, "Is it really Kartik Aaryan? Can't believe at all.. Hard work pays off like this.. Kudos to his efforts and hard work." Another netizen wrote, "Short of words but so proud of you. 2 years of hardwork , not eating sugar and only strict diet. It must have been really difficult but you did it . The efforts ,discipline and hardwork everything came together and the result is actually mind-blowing not even exaggerating." 

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone as he dropped a very adorable video, with the poster release. The actor took to his social media to share a video with his cute little dog Katori, where the pet tore the first-look poster of Chandu Champion. Chandu Champion will be released in the cinemas on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulauyaa 3, which will be releasing in cinemas this Diwali 2024, and he has other interesting projects in the line-up, which include a periodic war drama with Karan Johar and Sandeep Modi.

Read: Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Pioneering the Future: Dr. Vijay Walunj's Leadership in AI-Driven Innovations in Engineering and Healthcare

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Choosing the perfect PCD pharma franchise company

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2; is now worth Rs 900 crore, business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement