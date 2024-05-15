Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Kartik Aaryan dropped his look from Chandu Champion, and netizens can't keep calm over his ripped physique.

Kartik Aaryan has crashed the internet by dropping a new poster of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, Kartik revealed his look with the new poster of Chandu Champion, and his fans can't keep calm over his 'unreal transformation.' In the new poster, a ripped, muscular Kartik is seen running shirtless on the ground, and his character is described as "The man who refused to surrender."

Kartik shared the poster with a caption and called Chandu Champion the 'most challenging and special film' of his career. He wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career #ChanduChampion."

As we mentioned earlier, Kartik brought down the internet, as his look went viral. Several fans and netizens lauded Kartik's dedication to the film. A fan wrote, "Yeh huyi champion wali baat." Another fan wrote, "Can't wait for it anymore." One of the fans wrote, "Unbelievable transformation." A netizen wrote, "Is it really Kartik Aaryan? Can't believe at all.. Hard work pays off like this.. Kudos to his efforts and hard work." Another netizen wrote, "Short of words but so proud of you. 2 years of hardwork , not eating sugar and only strict diet. It must have been really difficult but you did it . The efforts ,discipline and hardwork everything came together and the result is actually mind-blowing not even exaggerating."

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone as he dropped a very adorable video, with the poster release. The actor took to his social media to share a video with his cute little dog Katori, where the pet tore the first-look poster of Chandu Champion. Chandu Champion will be released in the cinemas on June 14, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Rooh Baba in Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulauyaa 3, which will be releasing in cinemas this Diwali 2024, and he has other interesting projects in the line-up, which include a periodic war drama with Karan Johar and Sandeep Modi.

Read: Made in Rs 3 crore, this film had no stars, no promotions, critics hated it, was still big hit, made two outsiders stars

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.