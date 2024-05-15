Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-flight, her priceless reaction is now a viral video

A heartwarming moment aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight went viral when an artist sketched a fellow passenger, an air hostess, mid-flight.

Flying can often be a tiresome ordeal, with long queues, tight security, and the general hustle and bustle of airports. However, a recent journey aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight took a heartwarming turn, leaving both passengers and online communities delighted.

In a viral video captured during an April flight, an artist onboard decided to turn her creative talents towards sketching one of the flight attendants. The touching moment unfolded mid-air, as the artist presented her artwork to the unsuspecting air hostess, capturing a genuine and heartwarming exchange between the two.

The video, which has since circulated widely online, reveals the artist recounting her experience with a beaming smile. She explains how, while en route to Amritsar and engrossed in her artistic endeavor, the air hostess took notice of her talent and offered praise. Encouraged by this unexpected appreciation, the artist spontaneously decided to sketch a cartoon character for her fellow passenger.

Despite initial nerves, the warmth and appreciation displayed by the air hostess proved infectious, ultimately making the artist feel valued and appreciated. In a heartening exchange, the flight attendant reciprocated the gesture with a selection of snacks and a handwritten note, leaving the artist overwhelmed by the unexpected kindness.

Sumouli Dutta, the illustrator behind the heartwarming encounter, took to Instagram to share her joyous experience with her followers. In a post accompanied by the video, Dutta expressed her usual shyness and introversion when it comes to sharing her artwork with strangers. However, the encouraging reception from the flight attendant inspired her to break out of her shell and extend her creative gesture.

The response to Dutta's post was overwhelmingly positive, with social media users flooding the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration. Many urged Dutta to continue sharing her artwork with others, highlighting the potential for such gestures to brighten someone's day.

One user advised, "Don’t be shy anymore. Share it with them and see how you make someone’s day. And seeing them smile will make your day too," while another remarked, "This is so kind. The air hostesses are always so nice to us. They deserve this."