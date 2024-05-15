Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-flight, her priceless reaction is now a viral video

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who was Madhavi Raje, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who passed away in Delhi?

Woman kisses massive king cobra on head in viral video, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, Saudi royal family is his...

These mistakes can get your car insurance claim rejected

Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who was Madhavi Raje, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who passed away in Delhi?

Woman kisses massive king cobra on head in viral video, internet reacts

Meet man, an Indian born in village, has Rs 65150 crore worth, Saudi royal family is his...

5 foods you should avoid for a healthy brain

Celebs confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Habits to get acne free skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actress who was a superstar, one rumour ruined her career, got married in secret, became second wife of..

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

HomeViral

Viral

Woman sketches IndiGo air hostess mid-flight, her priceless reaction is now a viral video

A heartwarming moment aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight went viral when an artist sketched a fellow passenger, an air hostess, mid-flight.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 15, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Flying can often be a tiresome ordeal, with long queues, tight security, and the general hustle and bustle of airports. However, a recent journey aboard an IndiGo Airlines flight took a heartwarming turn, leaving both passengers and online communities delighted.

In a viral video captured during an April flight, an artist onboard decided to turn her creative talents towards sketching one of the flight attendants. The touching moment unfolded mid-air, as the artist presented her artwork to the unsuspecting air hostess, capturing a genuine and heartwarming exchange between the two.

The video, which has since circulated widely online, reveals the artist recounting her experience with a beaming smile. She explains how, while en route to Amritsar and engrossed in her artistic endeavor, the air hostess took notice of her talent and offered praise. Encouraged by this unexpected appreciation, the artist spontaneously decided to sketch a cartoon character for her fellow passenger.

Despite initial nerves, the warmth and appreciation displayed by the air hostess proved infectious, ultimately making the artist feel valued and appreciated. In a heartening exchange, the flight attendant reciprocated the gesture with a selection of snacks and a handwritten note, leaving the artist overwhelmed by the unexpected kindness.

Sumouli Dutta, the illustrator behind the heartwarming encounter, took to Instagram to share her joyous experience with her followers. In a post accompanied by the video, Dutta expressed her usual shyness and introversion when it comes to sharing her artwork with strangers. However, the encouraging reception from the flight attendant inspired her to break out of her shell and extend her creative gesture.

The response to Dutta's post was overwhelmingly positive, with social media users flooding the comments section with words of encouragement and admiration. Many urged Dutta to continue sharing her artwork with others, highlighting the potential for such gestures to brighten someone's day.

One user advised, "Don’t be shy anymore. Share it with them and see how you make someone’s day. And seeing them smile will make your day too," while another remarked, "This is so kind. The air hostesses are always so nice to us. They deserve this."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Ed Sheeran sings 'eating paneer pakora', leaves fans amazed with flawless Hindi on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Pioneering the Future: Dr. Vijay Walunj's Leadership in AI-Driven Innovations in Engineering and Healthcare

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Choosing the perfect PCD pharma franchise company

Kartik Aaryan drops Chandu Champion poster, reveals 'jaw-dropping' ripped physique; fans say 'transformation is unreal'

Meet woman who was married at 12, faced domestic abuse, worked at 16 for Rs 2; is now worth Rs 900 crore, business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement