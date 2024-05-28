Twitter
Meet actress whose father was a dreaded villain, she is as stunning as Bollywood actresses, works in..

Amjad Khan married Shaila Khan in 1972. The couple had three children - one a daughter named Ahlam Khan who is one of the most glamorous and celebrated faces of Indian theatre.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 28, 2024, 08:37 AM IST

Anyone who is a movie lover knows the name Amjad Khan, an Indian actor and film director, who is best known for being Gabbar Singh in the 1975 film 'Sholay'. Amjad Khan made such a name for himself through his acting skills and dialogues that he became more popular than some heroes. But, none of Amjad Khan's family members could ever replicate his stardom or achievements in films. However, now, Amjad Khan's daughter is carrying her father's acting legacy forward. If not in films, she is active in theater and in terms of beauty, she is no less than any Bollywood actress.

Amjad Khan married Shaila Khan in 1972. The couple had three children - one a daughter named Ahlam Khan who is one of the most glamorous and celebrated faces of Indian theatre. Ahlam Khan is also the recipient of the Best Actress Award at the Mahindra Awards for Excellence in Theatre (META) for her exceptional performance in Purva Naresh and Vijay Naresh’s ‘Aaj Rang Hai’.

Ahlam Khan is the co-founder of a theatre banner called Not Quiet Theatre and also a scriptwriter. She has appeared in two films in her career but it was a conscious decision on her part to keep a distance from the world of showbiz. In 2013, she made her debut with ‘Miss Sundari’, a screen adaptation of the stage play, ‘Miss Beautiful’. She has starred opposite Mohanlal in Bijoy Nambiar’s 2005 short film ‘Reflections’. 

Once during an interview, Ahlam Khan revealed that has no fascination or allure for the film industry. "Maybe that is because I’ve seen it up close. I chose theatre and yes it was a conscious decision," she said.

As for her personal life, Ahlam Khan has been married to theatre actor Zafar Karachiwala since 2011. The couple has a 10-year-old son named Mihaail.

