Zee News channel faces blackout in Punjab, other Zee channels available

Several Zee News viewers in Punjab have confirmed that they are unable to access the channel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 28, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

The Punjab government has implemented a blackout on the Hindi news channel Zee News across the state. Several Zee News viewers in Punjab have confirmed that they are unable to access the channel. The other channels of the Zee Media group are available in Punjab. However, earlier it was reported that all the channels of Zee Media, including regional language ​​channels like Hindi, English, and Punjabi were also blacked out.

The blackout of the channel comes without any formal notice by the Punjab government led by AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The move comes amidst Zee News' coverage of the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab the channel raised the issues of the people and highlighted the shortcomings of the state government. Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) operates 14 television news channels, 5 digital news channels, 7 news apps, and 32 digital properties.

