SBI customers alert: Bank warns its customers to be aware of these WhatsApp messages, SMS...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 27, 2024, 08:18 AM IST

If you or someone in your household has an account with the State Bank of India (SBI), the bank has issued a warning about fraudulent messages related to redeeming reward points. Customers are advised not to click on any links received via SMS or WhatsApp, or download any applications or files from such messages.

Cybercriminals are using a new tactic involving fake APK links that falsely promise to help users redeem reward points. APK stands for Android Application Package, which is used to distribute and install apps on Android devices.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), SBI warned, "Attention SBI Customers: Beware of fraudsters. It is observed that fraudsters are sending APKs and messages over SMS or WhatsApp for redeeming SBI reward points. Please note that SBI will never share links or unsolicited APKs over SMS or WhatsApp. Do not click on any such links or download unknown files. Stay Safe and Secure!!"

SBI provides reward points to customers for payments made through its banking channels, with each point valued at 25 paise. Many users accumulate these points over several months without redeeming them, leading to a significant balance that hackers target. They send fake links to redeem these points, tricking people into falling victim to fraud.

Here's how you can safely redeem your reward points:

Step 1: Visit https://www.rewardz.sbi/ and click on the "New User" option to redeem your SBI reward points;

Step 2: Then, enter your SBI Rewardz Customer ID and verify your personal details with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number;

Step 3: Once verified, you can now redeem your reward points.

