South cinema's most expensive wedding cost Rs 100 crore, had Rs 18-crore mandap, bride wore gold, silver saree worth...

The actor, who had the most expensive wedding in South cinema, invited 3000 guests for his special day.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2024, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jr NTR, Lakshmi wedding pic
Whether its for the actors or for the common man, weddings are always a lavish and grand affair which is celebrated with thousands of guests. However, there has been a trend in the entertainment industry of spending crores on weddings where from the venue to the wedding outfits, everything has a whopping cost. 

In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had the most expensive wedding but do you know which actor had the most expensive wedding in South cinema? Well, the actor we are talking about spent Rs 100 crore on his wedding with 3000 guests. The wedding was a grand and costly affair and he is none other than Jr NTR. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

Jr NTR is a pan-India star and his wedding became the talk of the town as it was a lavish affair consisting of 3000 guests. Where actors generally prefer love marriages, Jr NTR went for an arranged one and then found his soulmate in his wife Lakshmi, who is the daughter of a businessman named Narne Srinivasa Rao. The duo were completely unaware of each other's presence when their parents arranged their marriage. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2011 and later held a grand reception. 

Jr NTR reportedly spent Rs 100 crore on his wedding which included 3000 guests. The bride wore a beautiful saree woven with gold and silver which at that time was reportedly worth over Rs 1 crore. The mandap itself was worth Rs 18 crore thus making it the most expensive wedding in south cinema. 

The couple has a 7-year age gap as when they got married, Lakshmi was 19 and Jr NTR was 26 years old. In the initial years of marriage, the couple had to make some adjustments. Lakshmi had to adjust to Jr NTR's stardom and later they got close slowly. The superstar even credited his wife for being his support and said, "I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. More importantly, she gives me these suggestions on how women of the present generation want to see lead actors."

The couple now has two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram. Meanwhile, after the success of RRR, Jr NTR is back to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Devara Part 1 which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among others, and is scheduled to release this year. 

