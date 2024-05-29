Twitter
Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

A rape case has been registered against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu based on a complaint filed by a woman, reportedly a young actress.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2024, 06:48 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kerala police have registered a rape case against Malayalam film director Omar Lulu based on a complaint filed by a woman.

An officer of the Ernakulam Rural police said on Tuesday that an investigation has been launched after registering an FIR against the director based on the complaint of the woman, reportedly a young actor. 

He said the complaint was received by the Kochi City police commissioner, and after the FIR was lodged, the case was transferred to the Nedumbassery police station under the Ernakulam rural police, as the crime was committed under its jurisdiction. 

Lulu has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 (Punishment for rape), the official said. The police refused to disclose further details of the case. Lulu has not reacted to the developments.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

