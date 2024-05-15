'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

Meet man who is 47, aspires to crack UPSC, has taken 73 Prelims, 43 Mains, Vikas Divyakirti is his...

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: 3 rescued from Kolihan copper mine in Jhunjhunu after lift collapse, efforts to rescue 11 underway

'Ek actress 9 log saath leke...': Farah Khan criticises entourage culture in Bollywood

Meet man who is 47, aspires to crack UPSC, has taken 73 Prelims, 43 Mains, Vikas Divyakirti is his...

Mesmerizing facts about black holes shared by NASA

8 most atheist countries

10 spectacular images of nebulae by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Bollywood’s 1st multi-starrer had 8 stars, makers were told not to cast Kapoors; not Sholay, Nagin, Shaan, Jaani Dushman

Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof flees country on foot after prison sentence ahead of his film's premiere at Cannes

Meet director who sold business to fund film when studio backed out, spent 40 years and Rs 1000 crore, fired entire team

HomeWorld

World

'We're never going to allow China...': US President Biden announces tariffs on Chinese goods to address trade imbalance

US President Joe Biden said the new tariffs announced by him in key sectors of the economy are going to ensure that US workers are not held back by unfair trade practices.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 15, 2024, 09:31 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden has imposed heavy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, batteries, steel, solar cells, and aluminum, saying it would ensure that American workers are not held back by unfair trade practices.

These include a 100 percent tariff on electric vehicles, a 50 percent tariff on semiconductors, and a 25 percent tariff each on electric vehicle batteries from China.

In his address to the nation from the Rose Garden of the White House, Biden said America can continue to buy any kind of car they want, "but we're never going to allow China to unfairly control the market for these cars. Period." "I want fair competition with China, not conflict. We are in a stronger position to win that economic competition of the 21st century against China than anyone else because we're investing in America again," he said.

Biden alleged that for years, the Chinese government has poured state money into Chinese companies across a whole range of industries: steel and aluminum, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar panels, and even critical health equipment, like gloves and masks.

China heavily subsidised all these products, pushing Chinese companies to produce far more than the rest of the world could absorb. Then dumping the excess products onto the market at unfairly low prices, driving other manufacturers around the world out of business, he said.

The prices are unfairly low because Chinese companies don't need to worry about profit because the Chinese government subsidised them and subsidised them heavily. 

The Chinese also rely on other anti-competitive tactics, like forcing American companies to transfer their technology to do business in China, he said.

Biden said the new tariffs announced by him in key sectors of the economy are going to ensure that US workers are not held back by unfair trade practices.

American companies, he said, are investing tens of billions of dollars in electric vehicles and their batteries. "Our partners around the world are making similar investments. They also want a supply chain for electric vehicles that isn't dominated by unfair trade practices from China," he said.

Biden also slammed his predecessor Donald Trump on his China policy.

"My predecessor promised to increase American exports and boost manufacturing. But he didn't either. He failed. He signed a trade deal with China. They were supposed to buy USD 200 billion more in American goods. Instead, China imports from America barely budged," he alleged.

"And now, Trump and his MAGA Republicans want across-the-board tariffs on all imports from all countries, if reelected. Well, that would drive up costs for families on an average of USD 1,500 per year each year. He simply doesn't get it," he said.

At a White House news conference, US Trade Representative Katherine Tie said the previous administration's trade deal with China failed to increase American exports or boost manufacturing. In fact, China's exports in some critical sectors like EVs and batteries actually increased, Tie said.

"In response, President Biden signed a memorandum directing me to increase tariffs on critical manufacturing and mining sectors, including steel and aluminium, semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, solar cells, and certain critical minerals," she said.

The increased tariffs are expected to cover approximately USD 18 billion of trade. The president also directed a process to request excluding certain production machinery from the tariffs to permit solar and clean manufacturers to purchase equipment while diversifying their suppliers.

Next week, she is expecting to issue a public notice that conveys the specific tariff lines, tariff rates, and timing for the proposed increases along with the details of the machinery exclusions process.

"This strong action by the president is strategic. As he has said, we do not seek to constrain China's economic development, but we will insist on fair competition and defend American workers from the PRC's unfair practices.

Today's direction by the president defends American workers and businesses from the PRC's artificially cheap products, whether EVs or steel or critical minerals or semiconductors," Tie said.

She also emphasised that the US continues to consult with its partners and allies who face similar threats from the Chinese unfair trade practices and are also voicing their concern with those unfair practices and taking action.

READ | 'It's clear that he...': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh makes big statement over PM Modi's Patna roadshow

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who worked with Naseeruddin Shah, sister of popular models, is now getting trolled on social media for..

CUET-UG 2024 scheduled for tomorrow postponed for Delhi centres; check new exam date here

Anup Soni slams his deepfake video from Crime Patrol, being used to promote IPL betting

Meet woman who was first female director of Tata Sons, close to JRD Tata, she is Ratan Tata's...

Weather update: IMD predicts heatwave in northwest India, rain and thunderstorms in these regions; check full forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement