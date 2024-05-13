Twitter
Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 13, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. The police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made at 10 am, they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the chief minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI) 

 

