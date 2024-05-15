Meet actress who gave super flop debut, was ridiculed, then became highest-paid actress, once Pakistani soldiers asked..

Many actresses in Bollywood began their careers in the 1980s but then reached such successful heights that they continue to work and rule audiences' hearts to this date. Madhuri Dixit, who is celebrating her 57th birthday today, is one such superstar of Bollywood who was written off for many years before achieving superstardom.

Madhuri Dixit, born in May 1967, is counted among the most popular actresses of Bollywood today but, there was a time when there was a big question mark on her career, thanks to her films continuously flopping at the box office. Madhuri Dixit made her debut in Bollywood in 1984 with a leading role in Rajshri Productions 'Abodh'. The film was a super flop. After this, Madhuri Dixit went on to work in many films like 'Awara Baap', 'Swati' (1986), 'Manav Hatya' (1986), 'Hifazat' (1987), 'Uttar Dakshin', 'Mohre', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' but all these films proved to be commercial failures.

After so many flop films, Madhuri Dixit started getting offers to play supporting roles in films, but, despite so many difficulties, she never gave up and gave a breakthrough performance as Mohini in 'Tezaab' opposite Anil Kapoor. The film was a super hit and became the highest-grossing film of the year. It also established Madhuri Dixit as a leading actress and marked a significant turning point in her career.

The 90s were a golden time in Madhuri Dixit's career as she continued to establish herself as a leading actress with starring roles in top-grossing films such as 'Dil', 'Beta', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', among others.

Madhuri Dixit got herself a place at the top with her hard work and skills.

This was the reason why she was paid more than Sanjay Dutt in the film 'Saajan' and more than Salman Khan in the film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'.

Madhuri Dixit became an example of beauty and dance and, at one time, was the highest-paid actress of the 90s. At one time, Madhuri's popularity was such that she had to go to watch her films wearing a burqa.

Did you know that in the year 1999, during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan, Pakistani soldiers captured the positions of Indian soldiers? It is claimed that when Indian soldiers were advancing on Musco Valley to counter-attack, a Pakistani soldier from near a bunker shouted, "Give us Madhuri Dixit, we will leave from here."

At that time Captain Vikram Batra retaliated and said, "From Madhuri, with love".

Madhuri Dixit has been married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California, since 1999. When they got married, Dr Nene had never seen any of her films and was unaware that she was a superstar.

Following her marriage, Madhuri Dixit relocated to Denver, Colorado, for more than 10 years. Her last release before she left was 'Devdas' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In 2003, she gave birth to a son, Arin. Two years later, in 2005, she gave birth to another son, Ryan.

Madhuri Dixit then made a roaring comeback in the industry with the film 'Aaja Nachle'. Madhuri Dixit now is a regular face in cinema and has also ventured into the OTT space. She is also seen as a judge in various dance reality shows on TV.

