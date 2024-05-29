Twitter
Satellite-driven AI Breakthrough: Saving lives from landmines

Currently, around 60 countries are dealing with the problem of landmines, and new ones are being buried in conflict areas such as Ukraine at a faster rate than they are being cleared in other places.

Girish Linganna

Updated : May 29, 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Satellite-driven AI Breakthrough: Saving lives from landmines
Representative image
Researchers have developed an AI system that can predict where landmines are located with up to 92% accuracy. This advancement could make the process of finding and removing these dangerous devices much quicker and more efficient.

Currently, around 60 countries are dealing with the problem of landmines, and new ones are being buried in conflict areas such as Ukraine at a faster rate than they are being cleared in other places. Landmines are cheap to produce, can last a very long time, and are difficult and time-consuming to detect and neutralize. This makes them an especially hazardous leftover from wars.

In 2022, at least 4710 people were injured or killed by landmines and other leftover explosives, with civilians making up 85% of the victims. Shockingly, half of these civilian victims were children.

Martin Jebens from the International Committee of the Red Cross and his team have developed an AI tool called DeskAId. This tool uses satellite images to identify possible locations of landmines. It does this by analyzing where landmines have been found in past conflicts and considering the locations of roads, buildings, and medical facilities. The AI learns patterns in how landmines are typically placed in relation to these sites and uses this knowledge to predict where they might be hidden in new areas, according to a report by NewScientist.

The researchers mentioned in a paper that their system is already being tested in Cambodia, and they are discussing trials in other areas.

Although the project team did not respond to requests for comment, Andro Mathewson from The HALO Trust, an NGO focused on clearing landmines, said that AI could significantly improve landmine removal efforts. However, he noted that the final step will always require workers on the ground.

"There is enormous potential for efficiency gains: saving time, saving money, and, hopefully, saving lives," says Mathewson. "Landmines are hidden killers. You never know where they might be buried. Sometimes the tragedy is as simple as a family driving over an unpaved road that was mined years ago. These landmines are designed to destroy a 20-ton tank, so you can imagine the devastation they cause to a personal vehicle."

Mathewson explains that clearing landmines begins with gathering data. This data can include accurate military information on where mines are located, hand-drawn maps from people who witnessed the mines being laid, or verbal accounts from local residents. It also includes records of where and when accidents have happened. Sometimes, this information is very old, like in The HALO Trust’s current work in Cambodia, which relies on declassified spy satellite images taken by the US in the 1980s.

The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
