Bollywood

This actor made superflop debut with Kiara Advani, belongs to film family who gave 4 superstars to Bollywood, is now..

Abbas-Mustan have directed over 20 films in their career, most of which have been superhits. They made superstars out of many actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 28, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

Any fan of the thriller film genre would surely recognise the duo Abbas-Mustan who are popular for giving Bollywood some of the best, most thrilling films. Abbas–Mustan, an Indian filmmaker duo consisting of brothers Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla, made their Bollywood directorial debut in 1990 with the film 'Agneekaal' starring Jeetendra and Raj Babbar.

Abbas Burmawalla, Mustan Burmawalla, and their youngest brother Hussain Burmawalla, started their careers in the industry as editors in films. They then joined Govindbhai Patel as assistant directors and worked on several films. They got their first opportunity to direct films when Govindbhai Patel refused to and the film fell in Abbas-Mustan's lap. The film was released in 1985 and titled 'Sajan Tara Sambharna' (Gujarati film).

Abbas-Mustan have directed over 20 films in their career, most of which have been superhits and starred some of India's biggest superstars. They made superstars out of many actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. 

However, the fame and popularity that this director duo earned could not be replicated by the other members of their family. Abbas Burmawalla's son Mustafa Burmawalla, following in his father's footsteps, joined the film industry but has yet to create a place for himself. 

Mustafa Burmawala worked in films like 'Players' (2012) and 'Race 2' (2013), both directed by Abbas-Mustan, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, and Sonam Kapoor, among others. Both these films did good business at the box office, but Mustafa Burmawala's work in it went completely unnoticed. He was assistant director in both these films. 

Mustafa Burmawala then made his debut as a lead actor in the 2017 film 'Machine', also starring Kiara Advani. The film was directed by Abbas-Mustan and proved to be a super flop. Made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, 'Machine' only earned Rs 3.48 crores at the box office. 

Mustafa Burmawala, despite belonging to a family of superstars, is still struggling to make a place for himself in the industry. The actor now is reportedly diverting his attention to the direction part of films, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle. 

