Shehnaaz Gill dating this popular singer? Alleged beau breaks silence, says 'I feel good...'

Shehnaaz Gill's alleged beau Guru Randhawa broke his silence and reacted to the dating rumours in his recent interview.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : May 27, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shehnaaz Gill, who won millions of hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently sparked dating rumours with Guru Randhawa. They are often together at various events, and their photos and videos go viral on social media.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Guru reacted to the rumours and said, “I feel very good about it when people talk about my dating life. Fans link me with beautiful girls all over the world, so it feels great, every boy wants that attention.”

He added, “I want people to keep doing that [talk about my love life] for me. Even if I am not dating somebody right now, because of that news, I might start dating someday soon. If the reader [of this interview] is a girl, I am single. But if the reader is a boy, I am taken (laughs).”

Their dating rumours started circulating last year when they released their first music video, a romantic song called Moonrise. Later, Randhawa attended the screening of Gill's film, Thank You For Coming, and they posed together on the red carpet, adding to the rumors.

In January this year, they released a second single, Sunrise, making fans speculate even more. Their cute Instagram reels also leave fans wondering about their relationship.

Earlier, in an interview with Red FM, Shehnaaz Gill talked about her thoughts on love and relationship and said, “Nobody is trustworthy. Everybody is selfish. One can be attached to another, but at some point, they will forget the other person.” She further talked about romantic relationships and said, “I have been in love only once. Pyaar ki baatein mat karo yaar, pyaar vyaar kya hi hai (Don’t talk about love. What even is love?)"

