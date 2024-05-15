Woman kisses massive king cobra on head in viral video, internet reacts

A viral video on Instagram shows a woman fearlessly kissing a massive king cobra, sparking both admiration and concern among viewers.

A daring video has surfaced online featuring a woman fearlessly kissing a massive king cobra, sparking a mix of awe and concern among viewers.

For many, snakes evoke fear and unease, but for some, they are objects of fascination or even companionship. This viral video, shared on Instagram by user @auliakhairunisa22, captures a moment that challenges common perceptions of human-snake interactions.

In the footage, the woman is seen handling the formidable king cobra with remarkable care, planting a kiss on its head before posing for the camera. The king cobra, known for its venomous bite, appears surprisingly tranquil throughout the encounter.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 17,000 likes, drawing a wide range of reactions from social media users. While many praised the woman's courage and skill in handling the dangerous reptile, others expressed concern for her safety.

One impressed viewer commented, "Absolutely EPIC encounter, the way you handled so smoothly at the exact same time as the snap back." However, another voiced apprehension, writing, "Dude, I don't personally know you, but I worry about you man. I appreciate what you do. Stay safe."

The video serves as a reminder of the diverse attitudes towards snakes and the boundary-pushing encounters that captivate and divide audiences across the internet.