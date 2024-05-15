Twitter
India

Who was Madhavi Raje, mother of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who passed away in Delhi?

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 15, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, Madhavi Raje, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday. She breathed her last at 9.28 am on Wednesday. 

"She was suffering from pneumonia and had been on ventilator support for the last few days," a source told ANI. 

“It is with profound sadness that we wish to inform that Rajmata (Madhavi Raje) is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Madhavi Raje was under treatment at AIIMS, Delhi over the last few months. Her condition was said to be critical over the past couple of months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today. Om Shanti!” read an official statement from Scindia’s office. 

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source told news agency Press Trust of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

