Meet actress, who sold lemonade, newspapers, was bullied in Bollywood; later became highest-paid...

Sunny Leone did many odd jobs including selling newspapers, cleaning lawns and selling lemonade to make ends meet.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sunny Leone
Discussing the past is not everyone’s cup of tea, not everyone has the guts to talk about their pasts especially when it is dark. But we have a Bollywood actress, who is bold enough to talk about everything that happened in her past be it bad or good. She stands out as one of the strongest women in the Indian film industry, unafraid to confront her history with openness and courage.

We are talking about Sunny Leone, who is one of the most famous and beautiful actresses in the country. Today, we will talk about the struggles that she faced during her childhood.  She did odd jobs to make ends meet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Born as Karenjit Kaur to Sikh parents in Canada, Sunny grew up there with her brother. Later, she also lived in the United States during her teenage years. During this time, she did many odd jobs like she started a lemonade stand with the help of her parents. Apart from this, she started shoveling snow, fundraising, delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, and babysitting.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Sunny recalled her past and said, “I ventured into various undertakings—from shovelling snow to fundraising for my school basketball team, embarking on a newspaper route, tending to lawns, and babysitting, there was hardly a task I hadn’t dabbled in. You might wonder what motivated such a relentless childhood.”

While talking about being bullied during childhood, Sunny told The Times of India, “I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun.”

During the start of her career in Bollywood, the actress was reportedly bullied by her co-stars. 

She added, “Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else.”

As per media reports, Sunny Leone charged the highest amount for an item song in a Hindi film. The actress reportedly charged Rs 3 crore for Laila in Raees. 

