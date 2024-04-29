Twitter
Navya Naveli Nanda reacts to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's photos from his birthday party

Here's how Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's birthday celebration post.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 10:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Navya Naveli Nanda-Siddhant Chaturvedi/Instagram
Siddhant Chaturvedi is celebrating his 31st birthday today. He treated fans with a glimpse of celebration. Taking to Instagram, Siddhant dropped series of pictures and video along with a thank you message for fans. His celebration included him playing guitar, singing, dancing, and enjoying time with friends. For his big day, he wore a printed red shirt and black trousers. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Thank you for the wishes." 

As soon as he shared the post, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish the birthday boy. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday stud boy." Chunky Panday commented, "Happy Happy Birthday." One of the users wrote, "So cute ya hbd have a blessed year and keep blessing us w ur pics." 

What caught the attention of netizens was Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who liked the birthday post. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda have been rumoured to be dating for years now. Although the duo never confirmed or denied the news.



Meanwhile, Siddhant shot to limelight as rapper MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Siddhant, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

READ | This actor slapped his co-star 17 times for one scene, film won two National Film Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

