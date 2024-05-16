Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde whose firm installed illegal billboard arrested from...

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio deposits Rs 3000 crore earnest money for...

Anurag Kashyap calls every action film post Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 'fake': When you see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan...

Fourth accused in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder appears before Canadian court

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio deposits Rs 3000 crore earnest money for...

Anurag Kashyap calls every action film post Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 'fake': When you see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan...

10 food items that bring good luck

High-Protein diet: 7 signs you are eating too much protein than you need

Women health: 7 unusual signs of PCOS

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap calls every action film post Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 'fake': When you see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan...

Anurag Kashyap praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said every action film looks fake after Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 16, 2024, 08:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Anurag Kashyap-Sandeep Reddy Vanga
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earlier this year, Anurag Kashyap met Sandeep Reddy Vanga and praised his film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Anurag took to Instagram and said Sandeep's film is the most misunderstood and judged filmmaker right now.

In a recent episode of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast 'Young, Dumb & Anxious,' Anurag was questioned about the infamous Sandeep Reddy Vanga post. Aaliyah expressed her disappointment during the podcast, stating that she was upset that her father, Anurag Kashyap, promoted the film "Animal," which she described as 'horrible' and 'misogynistic.'

Anurag replied, "I met him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) and I liked him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film (Animal) and I invited him and I had a long five-hour conversation and I like the guy... I always believe in talking to people. I was cancelled after Dev D (2009) by a lot of people for making a 'misogynistic' film... I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be."

He added, “This man (Sandeep), what you see is what he is. People may like Animal, they may not like Animal, but Animal is a major tectonic shift in the way films will be made. People will realise its impact in 5-10 years from now. Post Animal, every action movie looks fake. When you see, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff), all those flips and fighting, it all looks fake because somehow the action in that film (Animal) and the use of music in that film had an impact, the technical details in the film had an impact on the audience. That will forever impact cinema.”

In January 2024, Anurag took to Instagram and wrote, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Meet only young actor with 2 all-time blockbusters, beat Shah Rukh, Akshay at box office at 29; it's not Ranbir, Ranveer

Joining Forces: Micro Labs Leads Nationwide Effort to Combat Hypertension

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

AAP breaks silence on Swati Maliwal assault case, says 'this is a...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement