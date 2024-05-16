Anurag Kashyap calls every action film post Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal 'fake': When you see Bade Miyan Chote Miyan...

Anurag Kashyap praised Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said every action film looks fake after Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Earlier this year, Anurag Kashyap met Sandeep Reddy Vanga and praised his film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Anurag took to Instagram and said Sandeep's film is the most misunderstood and judged filmmaker right now.

In a recent episode of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's podcast 'Young, Dumb & Anxious,' Anurag was questioned about the infamous Sandeep Reddy Vanga post. Aaliyah expressed her disappointment during the podcast, stating that she was upset that her father, Anurag Kashyap, promoted the film "Animal," which she described as 'horrible' and 'misogynistic.'

Anurag replied, "I met him (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) and I liked him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film (Animal) and I invited him and I had a long five-hour conversation and I like the guy... I always believe in talking to people. I was cancelled after Dev D (2009) by a lot of people for making a 'misogynistic' film... I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be."

He added, “This man (Sandeep), what you see is what he is. People may like Animal, they may not like Animal, but Animal is a major tectonic shift in the way films will be made. People will realise its impact in 5-10 years from now. Post Animal, every action movie looks fake. When you see, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff), all those flips and fighting, it all looks fake because somehow the action in that film (Animal) and the use of music in that film had an impact, the technical details in the film had an impact on the audience. That will forever impact cinema.”

In January 2024, Anurag took to Instagram and wrote, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga . The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself."

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick, and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.