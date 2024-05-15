Here's why Isha Ambani was not present during Met Gala 2024 red carpet

Isha Ambani did not walk the met gala 2024 red carpet due to this reason.

Isha Ambani's appearance at the 2024 Met Gala grabbed attention with her stunning attire. Crafted by designer Rahul Mishra, her ensemble was a hand-embroidered couture sari gown that consumed over 10,000 hours to complete.

However, a recent revelation has surfaced. According to her makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar, Isha couldn't grace the prestigious Met carpet due to a high fever.

"Happy for the memories we got in creating this for Isha @mamamagish, even though she was raging with a fever and couldn’t make it to the Met carpet. Well, at least we got some of these gorgeous pictures beforehand!," Tanvi expressed on Instagram, sharing a video.

The video, now viral, captures Isha Ambani posing in the exquisite outfit. Rahul Mishra described the gown as a culmination of their journey since 2013, with motifs and embroidery from previous collections reinterpreted into the design. Titled 'River of Life,' the outfit symbolizes the passage of time, reflecting constant change and evolution.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the ensemble embodies nature's lifecycle, integrating sustainability and elements from past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were intricately incorporated through applique and embroidery techniques like fareesha, zardozi, nakshi, and dabka, along with French knots.

Isha accessorized with a clutch featuring nakashi and miniature painting, complemented by traditional lotus haathpochas, parrot earrings, and a flower choker. Anaita shared, "Our goal, as always, was to showcase India to the world."